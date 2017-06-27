SLAYER, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, EVERY TIME I DIE, AIRBOURNE And More Featured In Hellfest 2017 Recap Video

Hellfest 2017 took place June 16th - 18th in Clisson, France. Marshall Amplification flew out to France's biggest metal and rock festival, and have issued the video report below, featuring Slayer, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Every Time I Die, Airbourne and more.

BraveWords attended Hellfest 2017, and our exclusive coverage of the festival will be available soon. Stay tuned.