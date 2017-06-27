SLAYER, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, EVERY TIME I DIE, AIRBOURNE And More Featured In Hellfest 2017 Recap Video

June 27, 2017, 23 minutes ago

news heavy metal hard rock hellfest 2017 slayer phil campbell and the bastard sons every time i die airbourne

SLAYER, PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, EVERY TIME I DIE, AIRBOURNE And More Featured In Hellfest 2017 Recap Video

Hellfest 2017 took place June 16th - 18th in Clisson, France. Marshall Amplification flew out to France's biggest metal and rock festival, and have issued the video report below, featuring Slayer, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Every Time I Die, Airbourne and more.

BraveWords attended Hellfest 2017, and our exclusive coverage of the festival will be available soon. Stay tuned.

Featured Audio

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

DYING FETUS - "Panic Amongst The Herd" (Relapse)

Featured Video

EMPYREAN THRONE - "And None Shall Rise"

EMPYREAN THRONE - "And None Shall Rise"

Latest Reviews