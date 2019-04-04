SLAYER Release New "Slayer Looks Back On 37 Years" Interview Video, Episode #7: Slayer Swag

Over Slayer's career, the band has made available to its fans some pretty cool swag, from an ugly Christmas sweater to BMX's "Cradle To Grave" four-bike collection, a Slayer Snow Globe where blood-red particles fall, a series of Van's footwear including one with blood-splatters, the Slayer Pinball Rocks app, the Rockhard Limited Edition biker helmet, and the one-of-a-kind vehicle inspired by Slayer and designed by Scion.

In Episode #7, the band members talk about their favorites. Check it out below:

On May 2, Slayer will kick off Leg Five: North America for its Final World Tour, to say goodbye and thank the fans for more than three decades of great times. Lamb Of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will support on all of these 16 dates. Leg Six will see Slayer saying farewell to its fans for the last time across Europe, from early June to early August. Ticket information for all dates is available at slayer.net.

Dates for Leg Five: North America, and Leg Six: Europe, are as follows.

Leg Five: North America

May (Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will support on all dates)

2 - Ak-Chin Amphitheatre - Phoenix, AZ

3 - Isleta Amphitheatre - Albuquerque, NM

5 - UTEP/Don Haskins Center - El Paso, TX

7 - Bert Ogden Arena - Edinburg, TX

8 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

10 - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL

11 - Coral Sky Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, Florida

13 - Big Sandy Superstore Arena - Huntington, WV

14 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

16 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

17 - Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre - Bonner Springs, KS

19 - DTE Energy Music Center - Clarkston, MI

20 - Covelli Centre - Youngstown, OH

22 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON

24 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

25 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

Leg Six: Europe

June

4 - Arena Gilwice - Gilwice, Poland

6 - Sweden Rock - Solvesborg, Sweden

8 - Rock Am Ring - Nurburgring, Germany

9 - Rock Im Park - Nurnberg, Germany

11 - Sports Arena - Budapest, Hungary (headline date)*

13 - Leipzig Arena - Leipzig, Germany (headline date)*

14 - Nova Rock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

16 - Download - Donington Park, UK

19 - Arena - Geneva, Switzerland (headline date)*

21 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

25 - Tipsport Arena, Prague, Czechoslovakia (headline date)*

28 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway

29 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

July

4 - Resurrection Festival - Viviero, Spain

5 - VOA Heavy Rock Festival - Lisbon, Portugal

7 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

10 - Metalheadmeeting - Bucharest, Romania (headline date)**

11 - Airport Park - Sofia, Bulgaria

13 - Rockwave Festival - Athens, Greece

26 - Chaos AB - Edmonton, AB

28 - Heavy Montreal - Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

August

3 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany (headline date)*

* Anthrax supports, Alien Weaponry opens

** Carthagods and Methedras support

(Photo - Gene Ambo)