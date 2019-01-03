SLAYER To Play Final Show In Norway At Tons Of Rock 2019; Lineup Includes KISS, DEF LEPPARD, BEHEMOTH, VOLBEAT, DREAM THEATER And More

Slayer's final performance in Norway will take place at Tons Of Rock 2019, scheduled for June 27th - 29th in Ekeberg.

Although it doesn't mention "metal" in its title, the three day Tons Of Rock festival, on the outskirts of Oslo, has quickly established itself as Norway's premier summer destination. A diverse lineup has been announced, featuring something for fans of commercial hard rock, punk, even the heaviest black metal (it is Norway, after all!).

In addition to Slayer, acts confirmed for the festival include KISS, Volbeat, Def Leppard, In Flames, Dropkick Murphys, Dream Theater, Behemoth, Gluecifer, Testament, Mayhem, Ulver, Oslo Ess, Powerwolf, Tesseract, Carcass, Amaranthe, Conception, Bury Tomorrow, Black Debbath, Djerv, While She Sleeps, Vltimas, Obliteration, and Hallas, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets, camping and hotel information, as well as further additions to the ever expanding roster, can be found at here.

(Photo - Andrew Stuart)