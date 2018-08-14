SLEEP Announce 12” Vinyl Release Of “Leagues Beneath” Single

Third Man Records has announced the forthcoming 12" vinyl release and preorder period for Sleep's sunken treasure of doom, "Leagues Beneath." On May 23rd the California stoner rock band surprised its legions of freshly-emerged-from-hibernation fans for the second time this year, following the April release of The Sciences with a nearly 17 minute single of bonus, deep sea sludge as part of Adult Swim's ongoing Singles Program.

The song is a testament to what has made The Sciences such a success: bottomless tone, spacetime-melting riffs and an unparalleled aural experience from start to finish. "Leagues Beneath," available now for pre-order on black vinyl, features the full 17-minute hadal plunge on the A-side, with a tentacled aquanaut nightmare etching on the B-side.

The black vinyl 12" is officially available at record stores worldwide next Friday, August 24th with select stores (including Third Man Records' Nashville & Detroit storefronts the following day) carrying the very limited aquamarine special edition (also featuring B-side etching). Contact your favorite local, independent record store for availability, or line up at Third Man the morning of Saturday the 25th to purchase (while supplies last).