SLIPKNOT Announce Europe / UK Tour 2020 With Special Guests BEHEMOTH

Slipknot have announced their Europe / UK Tour 2020, with special guests Behemoth. The trek launches on January 14 in Dublin, Ireland and concludes on February 24 in Helsinki, Finland.

Pre-sale begins August 27 for OT9 Fan Club members and those who purchased an album from the Roadrunner Store. General Tickets and VIP go on-sale August 30, here.

Tour dates:

January

14 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland

16 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

17 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

18 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

20 - FlyDSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom

21 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom

22 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, United Kingdom

24 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom

25 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom

28 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

29 - Festhalle Messe Frankfurt GmbH - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

30 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France

February

1 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg

2 - Halle Tony Garnier - Lyon, France

4 - Budapest Sportarena - Budapest, Hungary

6 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland

8 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany

9 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

11 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

12 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland

14 - Stadthalle - Aschaffenburg, Germany

16 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany

17 - Mercedez-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany

18 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany

20 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark

21 - Ericsson Globe - Stockholm, Sweden

22 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway

24 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland

