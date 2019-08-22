SLIPKNOT Announce Europe / UK Tour 2020 With Special Guests BEHEMOTH
Slipknot have announced their Europe / UK Tour 2020, with special guests Behemoth. The trek launches on January 14 in Dublin, Ireland and concludes on February 24 in Helsinki, Finland.
Pre-sale begins August 27 for OT9 Fan Club members and those who purchased an album from the Roadrunner Store. General Tickets and VIP go on-sale August 30, here.
Tour dates:
January
14 - 3Arena - Dublin, Ireland
16 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom
17 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom
18 - The SSE Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom
20 - FlyDSA Arena - Sheffield, United Kingdom
21 - Motorpoint Arena Nottingham - Nottingham, United Kingdom
22 - Motorpoint Arena Cardiff - Cardiff, United Kingdom
24 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, United Kingdom
25 - The O2 - London, United Kingdom
28 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands
29 - Festhalle Messe Frankfurt GmbH - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany
30 - Accorhotels Arena - Paris, France
February
1 - Rockhal - Luxembourg, Luxembourg
2 - Halle Tony Garnier - Lyon, France
4 - Budapest Sportarena - Budapest, Hungary
6 - Atlas Arena - Łódź, Poland
8 - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - Stuttgart, Germany
9 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany
11 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy
12 - Hallenstadion - Zürich, Switzerland
14 - Stadthalle - Aschaffenburg, Germany
16 - Barclaycard Arena - Hamburg, Germany
17 - Mercedez-Benz Arena - Berlin, Germany
18 - Westfalenhalle 1 - Dortmund, Germany
20 - Royal Arena - Copenhagen, Denmark
21 - Ericsson Globe - Stockholm, Sweden
22 - Telenor Arena - Oslo, Norway
24 - Hartwall Arena - Helsinki, Finland
