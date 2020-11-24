SLIPKNOT Announce Inaugural Knotfest Brazil For 2021

Slipknot have announced the first ever Knotfest Brazil, which will take place at Sambódromo do Anhembi in São Paulo, on December 19, 2021.

More than just a festival, Knotfest is an event that celebrates all cultural aspects of heavy music. Knotfest is a gathering of the biggest and heaviest bands in the world, a phenomenon created by the multi-platinum Slipknot. Launched in 2012, the festival established itself in the United States and has consistently expanded its offerings across the globe, with events in Japan, Mexico, Colombia and France. Tickets will be available from 10 AM, Brasilia Standard Time on Thursday, November 26 at Eventim.com.br.

Knotfest Brazil is the realization of a partnership between 30 Entertainment and 5B Artists+Media. In addition to Slipknot headlining the inaugural Knotfest Brazil, the line-up will also feature nine other bands and 12 hours of music. The event will feature two stages, the Knotfest Museum, Food Park, and Merchandise Store, in addition to an amusement area for fans to enjoy on the day. VIP experience packages* will also be available for sale, with access to premium areas and exclusive merchandise. More information about these packages will be available on the Eventim website (*subject to availability).

Slipknot will continue to tour around We are Not Your Kind, their sixth studio album that debuted at # 1 on the Billboard 200 - the band's third consecutive album to top Billboard's most important music chart. The album also made a global impact with # 1 debuts not only in the United States, but also the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium, Portugal and Finland, as well as Top 5 in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, Austria , Sweden, Switzerland, Holland, Poland, Spain and New Zealand.