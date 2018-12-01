SLIPKNOT - Behind -The-Scenes Clip From "All Out Of Life" Video Shoot Available

Slipknot recently released a video for "All Out Life", a new song due to appear on the band's next studio album. It was directed by percussionist M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan. Behind-the-scenes footage from the shoot can be viewed below along with the video itself.

In a new interview with Billboard, Crahan discusses "All Out Of Life" and offers an update on the band's upcoming sixth studio album, due next year.

"'All Out Life' means get the f*** up, go live your life and live it all-out," Crahan says. "The band's been gone for three years. You want blood from me? You got it. That's what I've been giving you for 20 years. But I want blood from you, too. We're no longer just a band. We're a culture."

Crahan says that although it's been in one form of motion or other since early 2016, the new album is not yet finished. Slipknot has been working on the follow-up to 2014's Billboard 200-topping .5: The Gray Chapter with returning co-producer Greg Fidelman, with "a plethora of songs, all demoed" to choose from.

"That's something we never had the luxury of, but it's because we started three years ago," Crahan says. "What I can tell you is I've known all the words all the time, so I've been able to paint the dream world and the nightmare in my mind." Conceptually, he adds, the album "breaks down to... good vs. evil, or in this sense, evil vs. good. It's about being a human being and experiencing what you have in correlating it to this world. This world is ugly and it's supposed to be, and it has to be in order for art to lead to grandness and beauty."

“All Out Life” is available now at all Digital Service Providers. The unrelenting new track is joined by an official music video - directed by M. Shawn Crahan - which can be seen below.