SLIPKNOT – Ex-Percussionist CHRIS FEHN Removes Lawsuit Against Band

Former Slipknot percussionist Chris Fehn has withdrawn his lawsuit against the band. In March 2019, Fehn claimed to have always been told that the money from merchandise and touring is funnelled through one sole company that splits profits and pays the members of the band. However, Fehn claims he recently discovered that his bandmates have set up several other Slipknot affiliated business entities in different states that appear to be collecting money from the band.

A new court document filed on October 29 with the New York Supreme Court reveals Fehn has pulled his lawsuit and won’t seek to re-litigate the same argument in court.

An excerpt of the document reads: “Plaintiff Christopher Fehn, by and through his undersigned counsel, and pursuant to NY CPLR § R3217(1), hereby affirms that the above-entitled action, be and the same is, hereby discontinued as against all defendants, with prejudice and without costs to any party and this notice may be filed with the Clerk of the Court without further notice.”

Fehn’s lawsuit was directed at band leaders Shawn Crahan and Corey Taylor for their business dealings and wanted a full forensic accounting done on Slipknot’s companies and assets, and to collect the damages and profits he believed he was owed.