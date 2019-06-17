SLIPKNOT Frontman COREY TAYLOR - "You've Gotta See The World You're Entertaining"

Slipknot performed at this year's Greenfield Festival, which ran from June 13th - 15th in Interlaken, Switzerland. Rika Brune at SRF 3 caught up with frontman Corey Taylor to discuss the new Slipknot stage setup, his knee surgery, and take a cruise through his Instagram page.

Slipknot long-awaited sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"Unsainted" video:

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.