SLIPKNOT Guitarist MICK THOMSON Announces Birmingham Meet & Greet

According to Music Radar, Slipknot guitarist Mick Thomson will be holding a meet & greet at UK retailer guitarguitar's Birmingham branch on January 23rd. The exclusive signing session takes place before Slipknot play the city's arena the following night. It's first come, first served, so fans are advised to get there early. The shop encourages fans to bring items they would like Mick to sign. Staff will also hand out flyers to be autographed.

Slipknot have announced two more headline dates in Germany in August 2020. The band will perform at Cologne’s Stadium on July 31, and at Berlin’s Waldbühne on August 7. These are in addition to Slipknot’s three shows in Hamburg, Berlin, and Dortmund in February. Slipknot also perform at Wacken Open Air on August 1.

Tickets for the two new shows will be available via Samsung/Telekom pre-sale from 10 AM, CET on Thursday, December 19, via Ticketmaster pre-sale from 12 PM, CET on Thursday, December 19, and will then go on general sale at 10 AM, CET, Friday, December 20.

Slipknot recently released an official music video for “Nero Forte”, which can be seen below. Directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan, the video captures a pummeling technicolor performance of “Nero Forte”, which is featured on the band's We Are Not Your Kind album.

Having just headlined Viva El Rock Fest in Lima, Peru alongside The Strokes and Interpol, Slipknot will head to Europe this January for a headline arena tour featuring special guests Behemoth. The European leg of the We Are Not Your Kind World Tour began January 14 in Dublin, Ireland, and follow Slipknot’s massively successful North American Knotfest Roadshow tour. For tickets and more information, head here.

Furthermore, Slipknot recently expanded the global footprint of Knotfest with the announce of Knotfest At Sea and Knotfest UK. The inaugural voyage of Knotfest At Sea, the band’s first ever cruise event, will set sail from Barcelona, Spain on August 10, and will be headlined by Slipknot who will perform two sets during the four-night cruise. The full lineup for Knotfest At Sea and on-board experiences will be announced in the coming weeks. Knotfest UK is set to take place August 22 at England’s Milton Keynes Bowl. The mind-altering collision of music, art and culture will mark first time Slipknot have played The National Bowl in Milton Keynes since 2001. For more info on Knotfest, head here.