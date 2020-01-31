SLIPKNOT - Inside Camden Whiskey Pop-Up Shop (Video)

NME headed down to Slipknot's takeover of Camden, where fans queued around the block to meet Clown and New Guy (A.K.A. Tortilla Man), sample their new Number 9 whiskey and pick up some exclusive merch. Check out the video below:

Slipknot recently shared “Pollution”, a twenty-minute short film directed by the band’s own M. Shawn Crahan. The expanded film centers around Slipknot’s official music video for “Nero Forte”, which captures the band delivering a pummeling technicolor performance. “Nero Forte” is featured on the Grammy Award-winning group’s chart-topping new album, We Are Not Your Kind.

Crahan elaborated on the film stating, “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself - is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”