SLIPKNOT Launch Mystery Online Countdown

Slipknot's launch of a link to wearenotyourkind.com has ramped up talk of a summer tour announcement, which would make sense given that the band will be on a festival tour through Europe this summer.

In addition, viewing the site on a mobile device teases the date 8.9.2019, which may hint at the release date for the new Slipknot album. This is all speculation at this point, however. The countdown on the page means that all will be revealed on March 4th. Stay tuned.

Download Festival 2019 is scheduled for June 14th - 16th at Donington Park in Leicestershire, England. Masked metallers Slipknot are set to headline on the 15th, where they stand as one of the most defining acts of the last two decades.

Says organizers: "Masked metallers Slipknot is set to headline Download Festival 2019, where they stand as one of the most defining acts of the last two decades. The sheer power of Slipknot has been proven with their pivotal appearances at the festival going down as things of legend. With a back catalogue of rock club classics ‘Duality’, ‘Spit It Out’, ’Before I Forget’ and ‘Psychosocial’, Slipknot’s elite status and enduring relevance makes them one of the most exciting acts in the world today."

Other acts on the bill for the festival include Def Leppard, Tool, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Smashing Pumpkins, Whitesnake, Trivium, Lamb Of God, Clutch, Behemoth, Amon Amarth, and many more. Festival details here.

Check out Slipknot's current tour schedule at this location.