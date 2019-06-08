SLIPKNOT Meets THE B-52s In "Slipshack" Mash-Up... Featuring ZAKK WYLDE

Mash-up genius Bill McClintock has returned with a crossover of Slipknot's "Before I Forget" with The B-52s classic "Love Shack". Guest appearance by guitarist Zakk Wylde. Check it out below.

Check out McClintock's mash-up featuring Slayer's "Chemical Warfare" and the Katrina & The Waves hit "Walking On Sunshine". Guitar legend Joe Satriani makes a guest appearance.

Slipknot long-awaited sixth LP, We Are Not Your Kind, will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. The album is available for pre-order with exclusive bundles available at slipknot1.com.

Produced by Slipknot and Greg Fidelman, We Are Not Your Kind follows the band’s blistering 2014 LP, .5: The Gray Chapter, which debuted Top 5 in the official album charts of 19 countries around the world, including the US (#1), Japan (#1), Australia (#1), Russia (#1), UK (#2) & Germany (#2).

We Are Not Your Kind tracklisting:

"Insert Coin"

"Unsainted"

"Birth Of The Cruel"

"Death Because Of Death"

"Nero Forte"

"Critical Darling"

"Liar’s Funeral"

"Red Flag"

"What’s Next"

"Spiders"

"Orphan"

"My Pain"

"Not Long For This World"

"Solway Firth"

"Unsainted" video:

Find Slipknot's complete tour itinerary here.