SLIPKNOT - Officially Licensed Jumpsuits Available For Halloween

HalloweenCostumes.com are selling officially licensed Slipknot jumpsuits, just in time for Halloween. You can order yours now at this location.

Product Description:

When it comes to heavy metal, there really aren't many bands that can go as hardcore as Slipknot does, they've got everything from insane, chaotic concerts all the way down to incredible costumes worthy of starring in their own horror movies. Every single one of them has a mask based on their personality. Maybe it's time you started your own story?

Who would you be if you were a slipknot band member? In their early years, they did change around members quite a bit. Could you be next in the lineup? The whole idea is to take away from what Corey Taylor thought were a bunch of hot guys selling bad music just because they were attractive, and instead wear a mask to make it all about the music. You're going to have to put your personality into the costume then to completely reveal who you are on the inside, even if it is a little gross. That's what the music's about anyway, right? If you're like us who have ever worn a mask or costume that completely covers your face, you'll know that it's incredibly freeing. You can become whoever you want and that's pretty amazing. There have even been artists out there who do it in order to overcome stage fright!

We can't quite help you find the perfect mask for your band audition. We've got tons of them to work with but you'll have to do your own soul searching in order to custom fit a theme for who you are. One thing we can help with no problem is hooking you up with a sweet replica of one of the band's jumpsuits. It's a perfect addition to open up your costume with a blank slate. All you need is a sweet mask to go with it.

- Adult Slipknot Jumpsuit

- 83% polyester, 17% cotton jumpsuit w/ front zipper

- Printed bar code applique sewn on chest, printed tribal "S" applique sewn on shoulder

- Printed goat star applique sewn on back of suit

- Heat transfer decals contains 2 tribal "S" and 6 different band member numbers

- Officially licensed

Slipknot masks are also available here.