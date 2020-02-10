SLIPKNOT Perform Live At London's Maida Vale Studios; Video

On January 26, Slipknot recorded a live set at BBC's Maida Vale Studios in London, England. Renowned for their riotous live shows, Slipknot brought the chaos to Maida Vale and performed six songs in front an intimate live studio audience. With a track chosen from each of their albums, its an incredible and unforgettable live set.

Originally airing on February 9 on BBC Radio 1's Rock Show with Daniel P Carter, the special can be heard here. Video footage of the band performing "Unsainted" and "Duality" can be seen below.

Following the enormous success of 2019’s inaugural Knotfest Roadshow tour, Slipknot have announced that they will once again be hitting the road this summer to headline the Knotfest Roadshow 2020 North American tour produced by Live Nation. Joining them and rounding out a killer lineup, will be special guests, A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange. Tickets for Knotfest Roadshow 2020 are on sale at KnotfestRoadshow.com. Watch a video trailer below.

For Further information and to purchase VIP packages, go to Slipknot1.lnk.to/vip.