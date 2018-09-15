SLIPKNOT Planning To Reissue All Hope Is Gone

In a new interview with Des Moines Register, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan said the band is planning to reissue their 2008 album All Hope Is Gone.

Clown was at first against the idea of reissues, but changed his stance when gathering material for the reissue.

“I’m in a band and I can’t stand that,” Crahan said of how he once viewed "corporate" anniversary projects. “But now, I’m like ‘wow.’ For instance, I’m working for ‘All Hope Is Gone,’ …and what I’m doing is I’m using the stuff I would’ve never approved.

"Now I can look at it and go, ‘Wow. The fans need to see this.’”

Slipknot has partnered with The Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction in the band's hometown of Des Moines, Iowa this year to feature memorabilia, decor and themed actors for the entirety of the 2018 season. Dates run October 5th to 28th, with a special VIP Weekend October 18th to 21st featuring guided tours of The Slaughterhouse with a member of Slipknot, Meet & Greets with members of Slipknot, exclusive merch bundles and more. Get tickets and additional info here.

Video of Slipknot percussionist and co-founder Shawn "Clown" Crahan speaking about The Slaughterhouse collaboration at a September 13th news conference can be seen below. "It's going to be a lot of fun. It's going to be scary. And it's going to be heavy metal," said Clown. "Art at its most extreme."