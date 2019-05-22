SLIPKNOT – Shawn “Clown” Crahan Thanks Fans For Their Support After His Daughter’s Death

Slipknot percussionist, M. Shawn “Clown” Crahan has thanked fans for their support after the passing of his 22-year-old daughter. Gabrielle Crahan died on May 18th; no cause of death has been revealed.

Gabrielle was one of four children Shawn had with his wife, Chantel, whom he married in June 1992 in Des Moines, Iowa. Gabrielle's brother Simon and older sister Alexandria both expressed their grief over her death on social media.

Earlier today, Shawn released the following statement via Slipknot's social media: "Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving. While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

"Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th. Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines.

"Thank you endlessly, Shawn and family"

“Clown” shared the following picture of his daughter, Gabrielle, via social media:

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to the Crahan family, and everyone impacted by this immeasurable loss.