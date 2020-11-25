SLIPKNOT / STONE SOUR Frontman COREY TAYLOR On EDDIE VAN HALEN's Legacy - "He Influenced 40 Years Of Musicianship"

Guesting on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Slipknot / Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor paid his respects to Eddie Van Halen and his legacy. Following is an excerpt from the conversation.

Taylor: "Van Halen were so different, and yet they were the blueprint for a million bands. Every band I know, even if they didn't dig the music, they respected the craftsmanship, the diversity, the intricacy that they put together. You had to be really good to play a Van Halen song. It wasn't just one of those things where you could ham and egg it. I can't play a (Van Halen) song. I get close, I start the riff, and then I just start humming with my mouth. He was incredible. The influence that he had on not only modern shredders, but the '80s rock bands, the '90s rock bands. He influenced 40 years of musicianship. Name another person who's still alive, really, who's had that kind of impact. I know the last handful of years were tough for Eddie, and it was really sad. I heard some crazy stories but I don't even wanna fucking think about that. I love the fact that so many people have come out and really paid tribute and really paid their love."

Check out an unreleased track from guitarist John 5's Live Invasion album featuring Taylor, (Van Halen bassist) Michael Anthony, and (Cinderella drummer) Fred Coury from The Whiskey, which was one of the venues Eddie played the most in L.A.

Annihilator frontman / founder Jeff Waters has taken to social media with a justifiable rant that can be read below.

Waters: "I'm usually oblivious to awards shows and the like, unless I hear that a talented musician or band of talented musicians are playing. but I couldn't possibly ignore this one:

The American Music Awards did not even acknowledge the passing of the greatest guitar player to ever live! How can they pretend to include the 'Rock' genre and not even nominate rock bands, let alone ignore Ed's passing? Add to this, the SAME NIGHT OF THIS JOKE awards show, AC/DC had the biggest record in North America! WOW!

This is nuts. Wake up, people!

The future generations are going to be stunned at how the masses have acted towards each other, music and the earth! I have faith in humanity, though; stupidity at this unheard of level has to cycle out soon!"

The American Music Awards of 2020 - also known as the 48th American Music Awards - were held on November 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to their press release, the awards show was "recognizing the most popular artists and albums of 2020."

Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6th following a long battle with cancer at age 65, and to this day the tributes to his musical talents and genius continue to pour in from all over the world.

(Photo - Mark Gromen)