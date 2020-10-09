SLIPKNOT - "Unsainted" Single Certified Gold By Recording Industry Association Of America

Slipknot's #1 single "Unsainted", taken from the band's latest album We Are Not Your Kind - released in August 2019 - has been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) for selling 500,000 units. According to current music industry criteria, units are broken down as each one being equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 audio and / or video streams.

Earlier this year, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor guested on the BBC's Sounds broadcast and discussed We Are Not Your Kind, his formative years, as well as the various surgeries he's had to keep him moving forward.

Corey Taylor on "Unsainted" from We Are Not Your Kind:

"That was one of those songs we knew in the studio was special. We really took our time, but it was actually the last song we finished. We went through... we had all the stuff that really wrecks here, we've got the experimental stuff here, the melodic stuff... we even finished 'Spiders' at that point, and we literally got to 'Unsainted' and said 'How do we realize the potential for this song?' The choir idea came up and I was like, hand to God, 'No! Absolutely not!' And it was because I am not a fan of that Rolling Stones song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want'. I love the Stones, but that song is never one that I go to.It just had that weird aftertaste to me. It took them (the band) putting it together and letting me hear it to go 'Oh...' and, click. That was it, and it became this whole new dimension."

Check out the interview here. It begins at the 1:21:12 mark.