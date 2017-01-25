SLIPKNOT’s Mick Thomson Introduces Jackson USA Signature Soloist Guitar; Video

At the 2017 NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA, Jackson Guitars debuted the new USA Signature Limited Edition Mick Thomson Soloist guitar. In this quick clip, hear from Slipknot’s Thomson himself as he introduces the guitar and shares a few details.

On August 19, 2015, Slipknot invited fans to film "Killpop" from their point-of-view at the Red Rocks show in Morrison, CO. This was the result. "Thanks to everyone who participated and submitted footage," says the band.

At the same show, Slipknot invited fans to film "Before I Forget".