SNAKEBITE WHISKY Release Debut Album This Side Of Hell

Snakebite Whisky has quickly established themselves as Australia's number one sleaze band, bringing something fresh to the global hair metal revival. Their sound is a heady mix of punk and heavy metal-injected sleaze rock.

After the successful release of several singles, an EP, and touring, Snakebite Whisky are ready for the world to hear their debut album, This Side Of Hell, out now via Pavement Entertainment. This Side Of Hell was recorded at Sonic Clarity Studios in Australia and mixed and mastered in the US by Peter Rutcho, who has worked with diverse artists such as Falling In Reverse, Parkway Drive, Deez Nuts, and many more.

This Side Of Hell features the single "Down In The Dirt," a heavy, guitar-driven song that marries the best qualities of sleaze rock and metal.