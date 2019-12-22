SNOWMAIDEN Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Debut Single Release; Full Length Album Slated For 2020

BraveWords has learned that vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, who guests on Astaroth Incarnate's new cover of Cradle Of Filth's classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" - found on the band's new Ascendance EP - is nearing completion of her Snowmaiden album. The project is celebrating the one year release of their single "My Winter Kiss", which can be heard below.

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, Alina revealed "Snowmaiden is a collaboration between myself and Lucas McArthur, the guitarist and composer of Solarus. It's kind of what Trees Of Eternity did. We have some guest musicians there, and it will be very Nightwish-heavy with orchestra and lots of musical layers."

The single was dedicated to Woods Of Ypres frontman / founder upon its release with the following message. Ironically, the press time of this news post (December 22nd, 2019) is the eighth anniversary of Gold's passing.

"We are dedicating this song to the lead singer David Gold of the fellow Ontario doom metal band Woods of Ypres, who was killed in the car crush at the age of 31 at this very day. I wish you could have been here with us David. Your legacy will live on through the years. May your soul forever Rest in Peace."

Alina has two other projects lined up for 2020 but BraveWords has been sworn to silence until all release details have been sorted out. Stay tuned.

Photo by Northern Luna