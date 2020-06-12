SNOWMAIDEN Releases "Phantom Of The Opera" Cover (Video)

Canada-based Alina Snowmaiden has checked in with the following update:

"Our tribute to one of the most inspirational and iconic pieces of music written in XX century is now on YouTube!!! Done Nightwish style. Huge thanks to Nathan Gross for mixing and mastering our duet. You know my voice so well by now, you can always make a candy out of it - flawlessly - each time. And to my partner in crime David Michael Moote for being my amazing Phantom. You slayed the part! I love it!"

Check out the video below. Get the audio version of the song here.

BraveWords learned back in December 2019 that vocalist Alina Gavrilenko, who guests on Astaroth Incarnate's new cover of Cradle Of Filth's classic "Her Ghost In The Fog" - found on the band's new Ascendance EP - is nearing completion of her Snowmaiden album. The project celebrated the one year release of their single "My Winter Kiss", which can be heard below.

Speaking exclusively with BraveWords, Alina revealed "Snowmaiden is a collaboration between myself and Lucas McArthur, the guitarist and composer of Solarus. It's kind of what Trees Of Eternity did. We have some guest musicians there, and it will be very Nightwish-heavy with orchestra and lots of musical layers."

The single was dedicated to Woods Of Ypres frontman / founder upon its release with the following message. Ironically, the press time of this news post (December 22nd, 2019) was the eighth anniversary of Gold's passing.

"We are dedicating this song to the lead singer David Gold of the fellow Ontario doom metal band Woods of Ypres, who was killed in the car crush at the age of 31 at this very day. I wish you could have been here with us David. Your legacy will live on through the years. May your soul forever Rest in Peace."