SOCIETY 1 Debuts Music Video For "Get Up Again"

Los Angeles-based industrial-fused metal band, Society 1, has debuted the latest video from their upcoming Black Level Six album, “Get Up Again". Watch below.

“This is the most positive song I've ever written,” says vocalist Lord Zane. “It's basically about getting up after getting knocked down, no matter how many times you may find yourself in less than desirable situations. Whatever happens, just keep getting back up to fight another day. I'm sure everyone right now is feeling somewhat destroyed and that's understandable. Things aren't easy. The point of the song is to say...take a breath, refocus then get up again and just keep going no matter what.”

“Get Up Again” is also available to stream via Spotify.

Directed by Zane, who heads up Lord Zane Productions, the company behind the lens for videos from Zakk Wylde, DMC (Run DMC), Static-X, John 5 and many more, “Get Up Again” is the first video to feature the current lineup of Society 1, despite touring and recording with the same lineup since the fall of 2019. Within weeks of getting together, the current incarnation of Society 1 had hit the road for the Static-X Memorial Tour and continued performing live until the night before lockdowns went into place.

“This line up came together fast and it just clicked,” Zane says. “It feels great to finally get the new line up in a proper video. We didn't have a lot of time downtime to do videos but now, due to the pandemic, we have all the time we need since touring is on hold. When we decided to create this, we just wanted to create a video that was very abstract and didn't really take place anywhere in reality. We figured, ‘Let's visually escape for this one.’ Everyone wants a little escape right now including us.”

Innovation, invention and intensity are all words that sum up Lord Zane. Through the peaks and valleys of Society 1’s career, Zane’s passion and staunch dedication to his art have never subsided. Society 1 has seen it all before and has a hunger riding within the seat of experience - still as dangerous but with focus and intensity matched only by wisdom.

Zane is backed by Russian drummer Zhenya Pro, one of the most recognized and demanded session drummers in his home country; bassist Jimmy Minj, who has spent two decades touring professionally; and Johnny Pilz, a well-known and respected guitarist from the Orange County scene.

Although the 13 tracks on Black Level Six, the sixth album from Society 1, are based on a conventional theme of recovering from heartbreak, Zane’s cutting-edge songwriting and lyrical mastery approaches the topic in the unconventional style for which Society 1 has garnered its reputation. Described as “very somber, but very delicate in a way – and sad and creepy all at the same time,” Black Level Six tackles not only pain and suffering but also the steps through recovery and the process of letting go.

The longstanding band revealed a futuristic, sci-fi-inspired video for the track “Bleed You Away” last month. Check it out below:

Black Level Six was recorded at Pawnshop Studios, mixed by Greg Hetson, Shane Smith and Blake Harden, mastered by Mike Wells, and co-produced by Patrick Burkholder. The album is slated for release later this year.

Society 1 is:

Lord Zane - Vocals

Jimmy Minj- Bass

Zhenya Pro- Drums

Johnny Pilz - Guitar