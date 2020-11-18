SODOM Guitarist FRANK BLACKFIRE Talks New Album - "We Wanted To Capture The Vibes Of The '80s"

Sodom guitarist Frank Blackfire joined The Cassius Morris Show for a candid interview discussing the band’s upcoming album, Genesis XIX. Blackfire also offered his thoughts on the “indoctrination” of people worldwide at the hands of their governments, Sodom’s studio production process, and much more.

On Genesis XIX being remisiniscent of Sodom's '80s sound:

"We wanted to capture the vibes and the feeling of the '80s, and that's why we recorded it this way but with modern technology. Nowadays you have more options to do things, but we wanted to mix over an analog desk - one of those huge fucking analog desks - and that's what we did. I guess the sound is warmer than most of the productions nowadays."

Sodom will release their new studio album, Genesis XIX, on November 27 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. They have released an official lyric video for new song "Indoctrination"; check it out below.

Genesis XIX was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover illustration of Joe Petagno of Motörhead fame. Find the tracklisting and cover art below.

The album will be released as a CD digipak, exclusive 2xLP (on translucent orange with opaque silver swirls - an eOne store exclusive), and digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

Genesis XIX tracklisting:

"Blind Superstition"

"Sodom & Gomorrah"

"Euthanasia"

"Genesis XIX"

"Nicht mehr mein Land"

"Glock N' Roll"

"The Harponeer"

"Dehumanized"

"Occult Perpetrator"

"Waldo & Pigpen"

"Indoctrination"

"Friendly Fire"

"Sodom & Gomorrah" lyric video:

Lineup:

Tom Angelripper - bass, vocals

Frank Blackfire - guitars

Yorck Segatz - guitars

Toni Merkel - drums

(Photo - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)