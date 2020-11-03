SODOM Legend TOM ANGELRIPPER Reflects On "Really Hard" Tour Supporting MOTÖRHEAD - "We Were Suppressed By The Band And The Crew... We Got Less Lights, We Got Bad Sound Quality"

Tom Angelripper, bassist/vocalist for German thrash metal legends, Sodom, is featured in a new interview with Capital Chaos TV. Read an excerpt from the interview below:

Capital Chaos TV: What’s been your most difficult tour as an opener?

Tom Angelripper: "I think that most of our tours have been headlining tours. But we did, remember that in the 90’s we had a tour with Motörhead. And we were just a supporting band, that was really hard, because we got suppressed by the band and the crew. We got less lights. We got a bad sound quality, that’s what I don’t like. So the next time I’m gonna be on tour, I will do a headlining tour, because I want to do my own sound check. And I want to do my own lights show and everything. Being a support band of a bigger band it’s really hard, it’s not the thing I want to do the next time."

Capital Chaos TV: What is your favourite thrash metal band of all time?

Tom Angelripper: "My all time favorite thrash metal band is Slayer. You know, I’m a big Slayer fan from the beginning and it’s a shame that they stopped doing the music and stopped touring. What is a typical thrash band, you know, I think Venom is not a thrash band. I think also Sodom is not thrash metal. But I’m a big Slayer fan, it's my favorite all time band, you know."

Capital Chaos TV: Has the German government stepped up and helped out the struggling artists and venues during this hard time?

Tom Angelripper: "No, not really. You get some money and all, but it’s nothing. We have to cancel about twenty shows just of the Corona crisis, and we lose a lot of money, and you don’t get the money back. I know so many artists, actors and musicians around who are living in a really bad situation, because there is no future because they also say the next years, you know, there will be no more shows. I think a big festival like Wacken for example, 80,000 people go there. You know, that will be impossible for the next years, you know. I know that our government are gonna help Lufthansa (German Airlines) and other big companies. But they never mind what the musicians do. That is a shame. And that’s a really bad situation for us all here. They’re gonna tell us it’s your problem. You know we’re gonna do a lock down. You know, we we there is no more shows. All the other concert promoters, you know, they are in the same situation. All the people working on a stage or the back liners. And it’s it’s unbelievable, you know? And then we never had a situation like this now. It’s really it’s really a big problem for all of us."

Sodom,will release their new studio album, Genesis XIX, on November 27 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. They have released an official lyric video for new song "Indoctrination"; check it out below.

Genesis XIX was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover illustration of Joe Petagno of Motörhead fame. Find the tracklisting and cover art below.

The album will be released as a CD digipak, exclusive 2xLP (on translucent orange with opaque silver swirls - an eOne store exclusive), and digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

Genesis XIX tracklisting:

"Blind Superstition"

"Sodom & Gomorrah"

"Euthanasia"

"Genesis XIX"

"Nicht mehr mein Land"

"Glock N' Roll"

"The Harponeer"

"Dehumanized"

"Occult Perpetrator"

"Waldo & Pigpen"

"Indoctrination"

"Friendly Fire"

"Sodom & Gomorrah" lyric video:

Lineup:

Tom Angelripper - bass, vocals

Frank Blackfire - guitars

Yorck Segatz - guitars

Toni Merkel - drums

(Photo - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)