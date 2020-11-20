SODOM Release Official Music Video For "Friendly Fire"

Sodom will release their new studio album, Genesis XIX, on November 27 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe. The band have released an official video for new song, "Friendly Fire". Watch below:

Genesis XIX was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover illustration of Joe Petagno of Motörhead fame. Find the tracklisting and cover art below.

The album will be released as a CD digipak, exclusive 2xLP (on translucent orange with opaque silver swirls - an eOne store exclusive), and digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

Genesis XIX tracklisting:

"Blind Superstition"

"Sodom & Gomorrah"

"Euthanasia"

"Genesis XIX"

"Nicht mehr mein Land"

"Glock N' Roll"

"The Harponeer"

"Dehumanized"

"Occult Perpetrator"

"Waldo & Pigpen"

"Indoctrination"

"Friendly Fire"

"Indoctrination" lyric video:

"Sodom & Gomorrah" lyric video:

Lineup:

Tom Angelripper - bass, vocals

Frank Blackfire - guitars

Yorck Segatz - guitars

Toni Merkel - drums

(Photo - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)