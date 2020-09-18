SODOM To Release Genesis XIX Album In November; Cover Art And Tracklisting Revealed

German thrash metal legends, Sodom, will release their new studio album, Genesis XIX, on November 27 via Entertainment One (eOne) in North America and Steamhammer/SPV in Europe.

The album was recorded by Siggi Bemm and mastered by Patrick W. Engel and comes shrouded in the cover illustration of Joe Petagno of Motörhead fame. Find the tracklisting and cover art below.

Genesis XIX will be released as a CD digipak, exclusive 2xLP (on translucent orange with opaque silver swirls - an eOne store exclusive), and digitally. For pre-orders, head here.

Stand by for further info and track teasers to be unveiled in the weeks to come.

Genesis XIX tracklisting:

"Blind Superstition"

"Sodom & Gomorrah"

"Euthanasia"

"Genesis XIX"

"Nicht mehr mein Land"

"Glock N' Roll"

"The Harponeer"

"Dehumanized"

"Occult Perpetrator"

"Waldo & Pigpen"

"Indoctrination"

"Friendly Fire"

Lineup:

Tom Angelripper - bass, vocals

Frank Blackfire - guitars

Yorck Segatz - guitars

Toni Merkel - drums

(Photo - Moritz "Mumpi" Künster)