SOEN - Swedish Metal Troupe Release "Lotus" Animated Music Video

Swedish progressive metal unit, Soen, will release their new studio album, Lotus, via Silver Lining Music on February 1st. Boasting nine intoxicating hymns questioning much of today's darkness while juxtaposing them with moments of great escape and hope, songs such as "Rival", "Covenant", and "Martyrs" are dissertations on modern societies, fraught with poetic, finitely designed confusion and chaos. Yet as the name Lotus suggests, there is still strength, beauty, and purity to be extracted from what at times seems like an endless cycle of human regression.

In advance of Lotus' release, the band's video for the record's title track, created by Costin Chioreanu, can be seen below.

"'Lotus' is a summoning of like-minded people that have reached that turning point in their lives where they have had enough. Enough of meaningless and shallow societies and their expected standards," notes drummer Martin Lopez of the track, "Only once you have liberated yourself from these fake ideals and leave all of that behind, one can be truly free."

Produced by David Castillo and Iñaki Marconi at Ghostward Studios and Studio 6, the album features the first recorded Soen material with newest recruit, Canadian-born guitarist Cody Ford, whilst the center-point of the album remains those trademark, snap-heavy, progressive Soen riffs. Songs such as "Rival," "Covenant," and "Martyrs" are dissertations on modern societies, fraught with poetic, finitely designed confusion and chaos, yet as the name Lotus suggests, there is still strength, beauty, and purity to be extracted from what at times seems like an endless cycle of human regression.

Lotus will be released on CD, LP, and digital formats. For pre-orders, head here.





Lotus tracklisting:

"Opponent"

"Lascivious"

"Martyrs"

"Lotus"

"Covenant"

"Penance"

"River"

"Rival"

"Lunacy"

"Martyrs" video:

"Rival":

Soen will bring Lotus to European stages this spring on a near-three-week headlining tour from March 12th through April 6th. Support will be provided by Finland's Wheel and Denmark's Ghost Iris. For ticket info visit facebook.com/SoenMusic.

Lineup:

Joel Ekelöf - vocals

Martin Lopez - drums

Lars Åhlund - keys, guitar

Stefan Stenberg - bass

Cody Ford - lead guitar