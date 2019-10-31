SOiL Celebrates Halloween With Theatrical Video For "One Love"

SOiL have released a theatrical video version of the song “One Love”. The video contains an eerie backstory and was filmed exclusively with actors and does not feature the band.

Conceptually, SOiL wanted to do something different and interesting with the song since “One Love” originally appeared on the 2013 studio album, Whole. Indie film makers David Gregory (Director) and James Morgan (Director of Photography) were tapped for the job. Filming was shot in the UK during SOiL’s recent tour supporting Static-X.

“The Director approached us with an out of the box concept,” states SOiL’s Tim King. “It was an odd concept to not feature the band and make the video more of a mini movie rather than a music video. Also, with the song being 6 years old at this point, it really made no sense to launch it as something brand new or in a traditional way.”

With the video having an approach of something similar to the films The Witch or I Spit On Your Grave, the band felt it would be fun to debut the video on Halloween. It’s something to celebrate the season while the band works on new material for 2020.