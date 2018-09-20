SOILWORK Discuss What Fans Can Expect From New Album - "We Worked With Different Sounds Than We Usually Do"; Video Trailer #3
Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork recently finished the recordings for their long awaited upcoming 11th studio album. The as of yet untitled album is the band's first in more than three years and also marks the first to feature Bastian Thusgaard on drums, who replaced Dirk Verbeuren in 2016. The record is scheduled for a tentative early 2019 release.
The band have released this third video trailer, in which they discuss what fans can expect from the new album:
In a previous trailer, they talk about their inspiration and the recording process of the album:
In the first trailer, the band talk about the recording and production process of the album:
Soilwork is gearing up for a tour with Finnish melancholic progressive metallers Amorphis in early 2019. The trek will mark Soilwork's first tour in support of their new record. As if this package wasn't great enough, these headliners will be supported by Ukrainian modern metal outfit Jinjer plus German melodic death/doom metallers Nailed to Obscurity, who are working on their Nuclear Blast debut.
Amorphis guitarist Esa Holopainen commented: "We can't wait to hit the European roads and take the Amorphis live production to the next level with the Queen Of Time tour. We are really happy to bring the mighty Soilwork, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity to this tour as well. Get your tickets now, it's gonna be a blast from the past!"
Added Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid: "We are very excited about touring with Amorphis, as the first tour for our upcoming album. Amorphis have been my favorite Finnish band since I was a teenager, when Tales From The Thousand Lakes was my daily soundtrack. Both of the bands' unique take on metal, will create an epic cocktail, as we roll through Europe on tour together. It's about time, I can't wait!"
Jinjer stated: "We are absolutely thrilled and honored to tour alongside two metal giants such as Amorphis and Soilwork, it's almost too good to be true! We'll be bringing our A game and playing some new material as well. Europe, get ready because 2019 is going to get loud!"
NTO guitarist Jan-Ole Lamberti: "We can't wait to get back on the road again and we are very excited to be a part of this killer tour package. We are looking forward to seeing familiar faces at cities and venues that we've already played in the past, but also to meeting lots of new people at places and even countries we haven't been to yet. This is going to be great!"
The tour schedule is as follows:
January
11 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle 2
12 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
15 - Stockholm, Seden - Fryshuset
16 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
18 - Hanover, Germany - Capitol
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
20 - Krakow, Poland - Klub Kwadrat
23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Universiada Hall
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Music Club
26 - Vienna, Austria - Arena
27 - Zlín, Czech Republic - Masters of Rock Café
28 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
29 - Berlin, Germany - Kesselhaus
30 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
February
1 - Geiselwind, Germany - MusicHall
2 - Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
3 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix Muziekcentrum
4 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
6 - Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage
7 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini
8 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
9 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
10 - Lyon, France - Le Transbordeur
12 - Trezzo sull'Adda, Italy- Live Music Club
13 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
14 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
15 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7