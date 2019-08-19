SOILWORK Frontman BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID Talks Success Of New Album - "It Seems Like Everyone Is Picking Up On It" (Audio)

Soilwork frontman Björn "Speed" Strid recently guested on The Unchained Rock Show with Steve Harrison during Bloodstock 2019. He discussed the band's new album, Verkligheten, and the lack of attention received by The Living Infinite and The Ride Majestic. Strid also comments on Soilworl's lack of touring in the UK, and his work with The Night Flight Orchestra.

After their insanely successful co-headlining tour with label mates Amorphis (18 sold out shows) in support of their globally acclaimed new record, Verkligheten, Swedish visionary metallers Soilwork issued the following statement:

"Verkligheten has been out almost two months now and we keep getting amazed by the recognition it gets. We just finished off a succesful EU tour with our friends in Amorphis, Jinjer and Nailed To Obscurity. Once again we want to thank everyone for attending our shows and making it memorable. To sum up our journey through Europe, we chose to make a live video out of ‘Sålfågel’ as the crowd reaction, when playing it live, was just INSANE!!!

Verkligheten is a new era of Soilwork and we are ready to take this journey with our fans. We cannot wait to get back on the road this summer and bring Verkligheten to life again!!! See you all soon!!!"

Watch the live video for "Stålfågel" below. The clip was shot by Jörg Harms from Black Vision Films and mixed by Tommy Bertelsen and Soilwork's Sylvain Coudret