SOILWORK, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of "St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)" (Video)
April 24, 2020, an hour ago
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online AW with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
"St. Elmo's Fire (Man In Motion)"- taken from the 1985 movie St. Elmo's Fire and performed by John Parr - is the third track out, featuring members from Soilwork, Hammerfall, Pretty Maids, and Royal Hunt.
Check out the clip below.
Blame the following people for your improved mood:
Björn Speed Strid (Soilwork) - vocals
Chris Laney (producer to the gods) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more!