SOILWORK Reveal What Inspired Upcoming Verkligheten Album, Discuss How They've Changed As Musicians And People; Video Trailers

Swedish visionary metallers, Soilwork, will release their 11th album, Verkligheten, on January 11th via Nuclear Blast. In the new video trailers below, the band reveal what inspired the new album, and discuss how they've changed as musicians and people:



The first edition digipack of Verkligheten, as well as the vinyl versions, will also contain the exclusive Underworld EP, carrying four more songs (see tracklist below). The digipack version will also feature special artwork with lavish foil print.

The album as well as accompanying merchandise is now available for pre-order in various formats (Deluxe Box-Set including Digipack CD, lanyard with lavish metal application (mock missing), metal pin, patch, sticker, signed photo card and poster, Digipack CD + T-Shirt bundle, Digipack CD, black/orange/purple vinyl as well as digital download/stream).

To pre-order the album surf to this location.

Verkligheten album tracklisting:

"Verkligheten"

"Arrival"

"Bleeder Despoiler"

"Full Moon Shoals"

"The Nurturing Glance"

"When The Universe Spoke"

"Stålfågel"

"The Wolves Are Back In Town"

"Witan"

"The Ageless Whisper"

"Needles And Kin" (feat. Tomi Joutsen / Amorphis)

"You Aquiver"

Underworld Bonus EP tracklist:

"Summerburned and Winterblown"

"In This Master's Tale"

"The Undying Eye"

"Needles And Kin" (original version)

"Witan" music video teaser:

"Stålfågel" video:

"Full Moon Shoals" video:

"Arrival" visualizer:

(Photo - Stephansdotter Photography)