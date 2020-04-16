SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL And ROYAL HUNT Members Record Quarantine Cover Of Flashdance Hit "Maniac" (Video)

What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!

That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online AW with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.

“Maniac” (Michael Sembello) from Flashdance is the second track out, featuring members from Soilwork, Hammerfall, Pretty Maids, Mercenary, The Night Flight Orchestra, Royal Hunt, Therion, Kamelot, QFT.

Check out the clip below.

Blame the following people for your improved mood:

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals

Björn Speed Strid (Soilwork) - Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals

Chris Laney (producer to the gods) - Guitars, Backing Vocals

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - Drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - Keyboards

Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt)- Bass

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - Solo guitar

Stay tuned for more!