SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL And ROYAL HUNT Members Record Quarantine Cover Of Flashdance Hit "Maniac" (Video)
April 16, 2020, 24 minutes ago
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online AW with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
“Maniac” (Michael Sembello) from Flashdance is the second track out, featuring members from Soilwork, Hammerfall, Pretty Maids, Mercenary, The Night Flight Orchestra, Royal Hunt, Therion, Kamelot, QFT.
Check out the clip below.
Blame the following people for your improved mood:
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals
Björn Speed Strid (Soilwork) - Lead Vocals, Backing Vocals
Chris Laney (producer to the gods) - Guitars, Backing Vocals
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - Drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - Keyboards
Andreas Passmark (Royal Hunt)- Bass
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - Solo guitar
Stay tuned for more!