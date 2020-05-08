SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of Dirty Dancing Hit "(I've Had) The Time Of My Life" (Video)

What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!

That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online AW with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.

"(I've Had) The Time Of My Life", taken from the 1987 film Dirty Dancing and originally recorded by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes for the soundtrack - is the fifth track out, featuring members from Soilwork, Therion, Hammerfall, Pretty Maids, and Royal Hunt.

Check out the clip below.

Blame the following people for your improved mood:

Björn Speed Strid (Soilwork) - vocals

Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - vocals

Chris Laney (producer to the gods) - guitars

Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums

Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards

Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars

Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass

Stay tuned for more!