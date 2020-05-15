SOILWORK, THERION, HAMMERFALL, ROYAL HUNT And KING DIAMOND Members Record Quarantine Cover Of NIK KERSHAW Hit "Wouldn't It Be Good"
What happens when you're in quarantine? You watch a LOT of movies!
That's when Chris Laney realized how many fantastic soundtracks there are out there. After an online AW with Allan Sørensen they decided to contact some friends to ask them to join in for some quarantine fun.
"Wouldn't It Be Good", written and recorded by Nik Kershaw, appeared on the Pretty In Pink soundtrack in 1986. Check out the clip below.
Performers are as follows:
Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork) - vocals
Linnéa Vikström Egg (Therion) - backing vocals
Chris Laney (producer to the gods) - guitars
Allan Sørensen (Royal Hunt) - drums
Morten Sandager (Pretty Maids) - keyboards
Pontus Norgren (HammerFall) - guitars
Pontus Egberg (King Diamond) - bass
Stay tuned for more!