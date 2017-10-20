SOLEFALD – 1999 Album Neonism Available On Vinyl For First Time

Solefald’s 1999 release Neonism, is available on vinyl for the first time on this 2017 Peaceville label pressing.

Solefald - the name taken from the Old Norse word for “sunset” - was formed in Norway by members Lars Are "Lazare" Nedland and Cornelius Jakhelln in 1995. Possessing a strong penchant for experimentation, Solefald were classified as avant-garde black metal. Neonism was originally released in 1999 and ventured even further into the realms of genre expanding diversity than the band's debut album (1997’s The Linear Scaffold) in what could be classified as an early example of “post black metal”. Order the album at this location.

Tracklisting:

Side A

“Fluorescent (The Total Orchestra)”

“Speed Increased To Scaffold”

Side B

“CK II Chanel No. 6”

“Proprietors Of Red”

“A Motion Picture”

Side C

“Omnipolis”

“Backpacka Baba”

“Third Person Plural”

Side D

“04:34 PM”

“The New Timelessness”

“Cosmophony”