Solo Death Metal Project NUCLEAR WINTER From Zimbabwe To Release Stormscapes EP In July; Now Available For Pre-Order

Nuclear Winter, the solo death metal project of Zimbabwe's Gary Stautmeister has just signed with South African label MMD Records The label will release both the upcoming EP, Stormscapes, and the previously released album Night Shift.

Gary commented: "I'm really pleased to have this opportunity to be signing with MMD. Looking forward to the ride!"

Label owner Lyle Jensen: "We are happy to welcome Nuclear Winter to the MMD Black family. With a sharp melodic death style, woven with unique progressive time changes and even shadings of harmonic folk, Nuclear Winter brings a fresh sound to our ever-growing MMD roster, and we are excited to be a part of this musical journey."

Night Shift will be released on July 9th, and Stormscapes will be released on the July 15th. Stormscapes is available for pre-order via the widget below.