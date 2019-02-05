Solo Guitar Virtuoso STEVE DADAIAN Reveals Playthrough Video For "On Silver Shores"

Fast-rising fusion guitarist Steve Dadaian just released his new full-length concept album, Follow The Light, last Friday, February 1st. In celebration, Dadaian has premiered his new guitar playthrough video for the track "On Silver Shores".

Steve Dadaian says about "On Silver Shores": "'On Silver Shores' is an important song on this record conceptually and technically. This song is the soundtrack to the location where the character finds himself in his journey of the album's story. As a guitarist, I wanted the song's pace to ebb and flow like ocean waves given the title and environment. This has some of my favorite chord changes and melodies on the record with perhaps the most technically demanding picking passages. The full album track really sets the stage."

Featuring razor-sharp solos, theatrical, symphonic soundscapes and unforgettable melodies, Steve Dadaian's new album, Follow The Light, starts strong with an ominous, movie-soundtrack-ready introduction preparing the listener for the album, aptly titled "The Journey Ahead". The album wastes no time beginning its epic tale with the metal/jazz fusion track "Follow The Light", and continues to flux amid orchestral-influenced pieces such as "Forest Requiem" and larger-than-life metal opuses like "Soul Connection".

Follow The Light tracklisting:

"The Journey Ahead"

"Follow The Light"

"Forest Requiem"

"Red River"

"Beneath The Citadel"

"Soul Connection" (guest vocals by Björn Strid of Soilwork, intro notes by Serj Tankian of System Of A Down)

"Presence of Mind"

"Clash in the Corridor"

"On Silver Shores"

"Beneath The Citadel" video:

"Follow The Light" video:

"Soul Connection" feat. Bjorn Strid (Soilwork) lyric video:

Follow The Light credits:

Guitar & Bass - Steve Dadaian

Drums - Ryan Bertone

Tracking - Room368 Productions (Haworth, NJ)

Mixing & Mastering - Develop Device Studios

New Jersey native Steve Dadaian discovered his love for the guitar at a young age. Even while studying at the prestigious Columbia University in the city of New York, Dadaian continued to hone his craft as an artist. The then 21-year-old classically-trained guitarist spent the little spare time he had reaching top spots at national guitar competitions hosted by Slash, John Petrucci (Dream Theater) and Jon Donais (Anthrax, Shadows Fall), performing at events with the likes of Yngwie Malmsteen, Steve Vai, and Nicko McBrain, and dazzling crowds at venues like the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.