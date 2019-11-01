SÓLSTAFIR Announce Free Toronto Performance For Taste Of Iceland Music Showcase

Icelandic rock giants, Sólstafir, will be performing a free, intimate show for the public in Toronto, Ontario (Canada) on Saturday, November 16 at The Dakota Tavern.

The event will be the third and final instalment in the Reykjavik Calling performance series, which is presented by Iceland Naturally in conjunction with Taste Of Iceland, a cultural festival jam-packed with all things Iceland. The five-day festival highlights the very best of Iceland’s culture, showcasing the nation’s cuisine, music, literature, and film with a variety of events throughout the city.

Find more information on Taste Of Iceland in Toronto here.

Doors are at 6 PM, PDT and will also feature a performance by Kælan Mikla. The event free and admissions will be based on a first come, first serve basis, so please arrive early! More info on the event is available here.