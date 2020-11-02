SÓLSTAFIR Announces Virtual Listening Party, Live Chat For New Album

Iceland rock giants Sólstafir will be hosting a live virtual listening party for their upcoming seventh studio album, Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love. The stream will take place tomorrow, November 3rd at 10:00 A.M. EST via the official Season Of Mist YouTube in which fans can live chat with bassist Svavar Austmann and hear the record in full ahead of Friday's release. Tune in at this location.



Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love is due on November 6 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order it here.

The cover artwork and tracklisting can be found below, together with the album info. The painting is a watercolour of the Lady of the Mountain, which was designed in 1864 by artist Johann Baptist Zwecker.

“Akkeri”

“Drýsill”

“Rökkur”

“Her Fall From Grace”

“Dionysus”

“Til Moldar”

“Alda Syndanna”

“Or”

“Úlfur”

“Hrollkalda Þoka Einmanaleikans”

“Hann For Sjalfur”

A quarter of a century after singer/guitarist Aðalbjörn "Addi" Tryggvason co-founded atmospheric Icelandic metal quartet Sólstafir, they continue to follow their cardinal rule – that there are no rules. For them, writing an epic 10-minute song without a traditional verse/chorus trade-off feels natural. While they have done two albums in English, he mainly sings in their native tongue and his vocals are as much an instrument as a vessel for words. Their videos equally showcase the band and their Icelandic world that they commune with.

And their music flows however it pleases. “Having been a metal band for a long time and gone through shoegaze, atmospheric black metal, and post rock, I just feel privileged being able to mix all my favorite genres and get away with it,” says Tryggvason.

In the world of Sólstafir, artists as varied as The Beatles, Kraftwerk, Darkthrone, Ennio Morricone, and Billy Corgan swirl inside their heads, and such influences seep into their musical ether.

While early Sólstafir lyrics delved into Nordic mythology and critiques of organized religion, more recent songs explore their spiritual connection with nature, and lately, mental disorders ranging from depression to alcoholism and the taboo behind men in particular discussing those things for fear of being perceived weak.

“That’s the real darkness that you can't see, but you can feel it and people around you can feel it,” explains Tryggvason. “Of course, there are serial killers and plagues and whatever through history. But in modern day life, that's the true darkness around you. People kill themselves every day, and often people close to you who have been feeling so bad.”

He says the most personal song on Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love is “Her Fall From Grace,” the lone track in English. It chronicles the pain of watching a loved one succumb to mental illness.

“It's very sad when you love someone and you see them get sick,” muses Tryggvason. “Like Layne Staley said, ‘Slow suicide is no way to go.’ But you’re just watching on the audience bench, preparing for the phone call. ‘Hey man, Johnny's dead.’ ‘All right, I knew Johnny was gonna die. I've been watching him in slow motion.’” He likens the experience to seeing a relative or parent be consumed by Alzheimer’s and turn into a different person than one remembers.

Although the band’s lyrics are predominately in Icelandic, that does not prevent outside listeners from appreciating the emotional power of their music. It has been said that many fans can feel his pain even if they do not overtly understand what he is singing about.

A beautiful moment in that regard occurred when Sólstafir played Bogota, Colombia in September 2017. It was the smallest show on their South American tour, and they presumed it would not be as lively. The 300 strong throng proved them wrong. “It felt like I was in Queen at Wembley Stadium,” Tryggvason recollects fondly. “They sang every goddamn word in Icelandic. How can you explain that?”

(Photo - Gaui H)