SOMBRIA Release First Single / Video "Sarcophagus Of Roses"; Debut Album To Be Released In November

Sombria is a dark, melancholic metal project formed by singer / songwriter Dimi De San, who works under the name Valentina Devin, and guitarist / composer Raven Seven. The band has an international line-up featuring members from Norway, Greece and Mexico. They are set to release their debut album, Chirographon Dei, on November 27th via Inverse Records.

They have released their first single / music video, "Sarcophagus Of Roses" which can be viewed below.



Valentina Devin and Raven Seven:

"Desperation, oppression and finally redemption. This song belongs to a desperate attempt to escape from torturing memories, from a sense of insupportable loneliness and a dread of some strange impending doom. A song, a melodrama, a profound cry with a theatrical quality, full of old - fashioned melancholy and depression. 'Sarcophagus Of Roses' is a strong metaphor of our inner self, a refuge along with the scent of roses inside your solitude."

Pre-save Sombria's Chirographon Dei album on Spotify here.

Dimi De San’s music path started on 2012 with the formation of the band Caelestia which had been leading up to 2019. Then she decided to leave and join forces with Raven Seven creating Sombria .



Both musicians have worked with big names of the metal industry like Toni Lindgren from Fascination Street Studios and Fredrik Nordström, Bjorn "Speed" Strid of Soilwork, drummer Markus ‘’Makka’’ Freiwald of Sodom, and collaborated with big artists and directors like Seth Siro Anthon (Septicflesh, Paradise Lost, Moonspell) , Gogo Melone (Aeonian Sorrow) and Matthias Kolleg (Kreator, Lacrimosa).



Their live appearances are numerous appearing with important bands like Katatonia, Arch Enemy, Insomnium, Draconian among others, including Raven Seven's very succesfull collaborations at big metal festivals. Dimi's successful tour in 2019 with Norwegian Vulture Industries, Hellheim and Madder Mortem marked the beginning of Sombria as a life project.

Its main purpose apart from featuring music, acting and dancing is aiming to raise awareness - through their music, lyrics and performances - over many sensitive subjects like child poverty, environmental issues, equality, and also focusing on helping people in need as much as possible.



Chirographon Dei is Sombria's debut full length album consisting of nine songs, recorded, mixed and mastered by Raven Seven in his studio. All songs were composed by Raven Seven, the lyrics were written by Dimi De San.

Tracklist:

"Voyage into Lethe"

"Black December"

"Sarcophagus Of Roses"

"Mirror Of God"

"Ballet Of Sadness"

"The Soul's Manuscript"

"Wine Of Lunacy"

"Penitence"

"Poem From The Dark Gardens"