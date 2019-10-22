Son Of Late GREAT WHITE Guitarist TY LONGLEY To Drum Out Hunger

Acey Longley, son of late Great White guitarist Ty Longley, wants to Drum Out Hunger for his 16th Birthday, so he has planned a special event in Morehead, KY on October 26, 2019, taking place at Jimmy John’s in Morehead at 4 PM and will provide a meal as well as non-perishable food items, personal care items, and clothing for the less fortunate in Rowan County.

Over 40 companies have already contributed with a goal of $1,000 within a month it has brought in almost triple that amount in just two weeks. His original goal was to feed 400 people, due to how much the goal has exceeded he will now be feeding approximately 600 people from children to veterans.

Acey has a long history of giving back, at the age of 7 he started B.E.A.T.S. (Bring Of A Tremendous Smile) foundation which visits children at the hospitals local to him and gives them donated toys and teaches them therapeutic drum beats, he also served at the local food pantry until he moved from the Chicago suburbs to the suburbs of Lexington. For these services he has been awarded an American Red Cross Youth Good Samaritan title and also graced the front page of the Chicago Tribune. Acey has also been awarded a scholarship for college from Kohl’s for his selfless work.

Ty Longley, Acey’s father was tragically killed during a pyrotechnic fire at night club that Great White was performing at. Acey was born a few months later and spent his life giving back and following his father’s footsteps as a musician, started playing drums at the age of 4.

He decided that instead of receiving gifts for his 16th Birthday he wanted to benefit those in need in his community and Drum Out Hunger.

The event will be taking place at: 110 Flemingsburg Road Morehead, KY 40351 4 PM October 26, 2019.

Please consider donating to him to make this a sweet 16 for those in need in our local county, you can send donations to

Acey Longley/B.E.A.T.S.

P.O. Box 1245

Morehead, KY 40351

Individually wrapped snacks such as chips, crackers, Little Debbie type desserts.

Bottled Water

Juice Boxes

Toiletries

Gloves

Socks

Gift Cards