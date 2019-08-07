SONATA ARCTICA Release Talviyö Album Trailer #3: Lyrical Content (Video)
On September 6, Finnish melodic metal titans Sonata Arctica will release their tenth studio album, Talviyö (translated: Winter Night), including eleven new tracks.
The band has revealed the third album trailer, in which vocalist Tony Kakko and guitarist Elias Viljanen talk about lyrical concept. Watch below:
The album will be available in the following formats:
- CD/CD-Digipack
- 2LP (black, blue, clear) Vinyl
- Box set: CD-Digipack, 2LP Marbled Vinyl, puzzle, poster + photo card
You can pre-order Talviyö here.
Tracklisting:
"Message From The Sun"
"Whirlwind"
"Cold"
"Storm The Armada"
"The Last Of The Lambs"
"Who Failed The Most"
"Ismo’s Got Good Reactors"
"Demon’s Cage"
"A Little Less Understanding"
"The Raven Still Flies"
"The Garden"
"A Little Less Understanding" lyric video:
The Raven Still Flies Over Europe tour will kick off on November 11th in Stockholm. On the tour, Sonata Arctica will be accompanied by Edge Of Paradise and Temple Balls.
Tour dates are as follows:
November
11 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken
12 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret
13 - Trondheim, Norway - Byscenen
15 - Trollhättan, Norway - Folkets Park
16 - Aarhus, Denmark - Train
17 - Berlin, Germany - Bi Nuu
18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
21 - Zvolen, Slovakia - Rates Arena
22 - Cluj Napoca, Romania - Form Space
23 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Music Jam Club
25 - Budapest, Hugary - Barba Negra
26 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
27 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
29 - Padova, Italy - Hall
30 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
December
1 - Lyon, France - Le Ninkasi Kao
2 - Paris, France - La machine du Moulin Rouge
4 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
5 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
6 - Limoge, France - Cc John Lennon
7 - Izegem, Belgium -Cultuurhuis De Leest
8 - Pagney, France - Chez Paulette
11 - London, UK - The Electric Ballroom
12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
13 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
14 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix