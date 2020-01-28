SONS OF APOLLO - Capital Chaos TV Footage Of "Labyrinth" Live In Sacramento Posted

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - performed at the Crest Theatre in Sacramento, California on January 23rd. Capital Chaos TV was in the house and captured the band's perormance of "Labyrinth", which can be viewed below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Goodbye Divinity" (live premiere)

"Fall to Ascend" (live premiere)

"Signs of the Time"

"Wither to Black" (live premiere)

"Asphyxiation" (live premiere)

"Labyrinth"

- bass solo -

"Lost in Oblivion"

"Desolate July" (live premiere)

"King of Delusion" (live premiere)

"Alive" (dedicated to Neil Peart)

"New World Today" (live premiere)

"Figaro's Whore"

"God of the Sun"

Encore:

"Burn" (Deep Purple cover with Tony MacAlpine)

"Coming Home"

Sons Of Apollo released their second studio album, appropriately titled MMXX (pronounced: 20/20) on January 17th via InsideOutMusic/Sony. Get the details behind the album in this new Q&A video:

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

Unboxing video: