SONS OF APOLLO Discuss "Asphyxiation" In New MMXX Track-By-Track Video
February 6, 2020, an hour ago
Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have released a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released new album, MMXX. Watch the band members discuss the song "Asphyxiation" below:
Fans showed up in full force to get their hands on the band’s second album in its first week out. That support propelled the album straight to the top of Billboard’s “Current Hard Music Albums” chart, where it debuted at #1.
Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:
#3 - Top New Artist Albums
#3 - Current Rock Albums
#7 - Internet Albums
#11 - Top New Artist Albums Consumption
#15 - Billboard Top Albums
#15 - Top Current Albums
#19 - Digital Albums
#19 - Current Digital Albums
Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.
MMXX tracklisting:
"Goodbye Divinity"
"Wither To Black"
"Asphyxiation"
"Desolate July"
"King Of Delusion"
"Fall To Ascend"
"Resurrection Day"
"New World Today"
"Desolate July" video:
"Fall To Ascend" video:
"Goodbye Divinity" video:
In touring news, the band’s headlining MMXX World Tour kicked off January 23 in Sacramento, CA, and will take them around the world throughout the new year. They have also recently announced European tour dates for March, as well as South American dates for April. Check them out at any of the following stops:
February
6 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
7 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn’s Peak
8 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC
28 - Karlsuhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom
29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom
March
2 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene
3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn
5 - Kyiv, Ukraine - N.A.U Theatre
7 - Moscow, Russia - RED
8 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora
10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
13 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
17 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo
18 - Paris, France - Machine du Moulin Rouge
19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall
21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Prognosis Festival
22 - Show Brno, Czech Republic - Sono
24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum
25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
April
18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil
19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador
21 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie
23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores