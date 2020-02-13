SONS OF APOLLO Discuss "Resurrection Day" In New MMXX Track-By-Track Video

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - have posted a new track-by-track video in support of their recently released new album, MMXX. Watch the band members discuss the song "Resurrection Day" below:

Fans showed up in full force to get their hands on the band’s second album in its first week out. That support propelled the album straight to the top of Billboard’s “Current Hard Music Albums” chart, where it debuted at #1.

Elsewhere on the Billboard charts:

#3 - Top New Artist Albums

#3 - Current Rock Albums

#7 - Internet Albums

#11 - Top New Artist Albums Consumption

#15 - Billboard Top Albums

#15 - Top Current Albums

#19 - Digital Albums

#19 - Current Digital Albums

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"

"Wither To Black"

"Asphyxiation"

"Desolate July"

"King Of Delusion"

"Fall To Ascend"

"Resurrection Day"

"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

Tour dates:

February

28 - Karlsuhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

29 - Karlsruhe, Germany - Crystal Ballroom

March

2 - Drammen, Norway - Union Scene

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Traedgarn

5 - Kyiv, Ukraine - N.A.U Theatre

7 - Moscow, Russia - RED

8 - St Petersburg, Russia - Aurora

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

11 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

15 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

17 - Marseille, France - Cepac Silo

18 - Paris, France - Machine du Moulin Rouge

19 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

21 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Prognosis Festival

22 - Show Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

24 - Kosice, Slovakia - Colosseum

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

April

18 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tom Brasil

19 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Circo Voador

21 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

23 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

(Photo - Hristo Shindov)