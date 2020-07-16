SONS OF APOLLO Drummer MIKE PORTNOY, Vocalist JEFF SCOTT SOTO, Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Perform A Capella Version Of THE BEATLES' "Because" (Video)

Sons Of Apollo have checked in with a new video from quarantine:

"After the overwhelming response to our version of 'Nowhere Man' a few weeks ago, The Fab 3 (Voices Of Apollo - Jeff Scott Soto, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal and Mike Portnoy) have recorded another Beatles cover! This time an a capella version of the classic 'Because'...enjoy! Download available here."

Portnoy previously released single cam footage of himself performing his part.

Check out the previously released video featuring their performance of The Beatles' "Nowhere Man":