SONS OF APOLLO Guitarist BUMBLEFOOT Teaches You How To Play "King Of Delusion"; Video
March 25, 2020, 31 minutes ago
In this new video from Guitar World, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses) teaches you one seriously mind-bending lick from Sons Of Apollo’s "King Of Delusion". This riff spans the entire fretboard, and its rapid-fire chromatic runs are not for the faint of heart. Fortunately, Thal was good enough to tab out the tricky passages.
MMXX, the new album from Sons Of Apollo - which also features former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.
MMXX tracklisting:
"Goodbye Divinity"
"Wither To Black"
"Asphyxiation"
"Desolate July"
"King Of Delusion"
"Fall To Ascend"
"Resurrection Day"
"New World Today"
"Asphyxiation" lyric video:
"Desolate July" video:
"Fall To Ascend" video:
"Goodbye Divinity" video: